Elon Musk’s Twitter Blue subscribers in the U.S. can now create long-format tweets with up to 4,000 characters.

What Happened: Twitter has announced the ability to post long-format tweets for Blue subscribers. By paying $8 per month, users can now forget about being limited to 280 characters and write tweets up to 4,000 characters long.

See Also: Elon Musk’s Twitter 2.0 Subscriber Count Will Surprise You — It’s Way Less Than You Think

The 4,000 characters limit also applies to quote tweets and replies. Blue subscribers can also post media-like images and videos along with long-format tweets.

For now, users cannot save their long tweets on the web as drafts or schedule them for later. Twitter might work on this ability in the future.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link

Given that many users were worried about long-format tweets taking a lot of space on their timelines and resulting in “a lot of scrolling,” the platform has clarified that the tweets will be capped at 280 characters. Users can tap on “Show more” to read the entire tweet.

Why It’s Important: Musk first announced the feature in November 2022, saying the long-format tweets would end the need to place screenshots of text typed out on digital notepads.

The feature will create a discrepancy between long-format tweets from paid and non-paid subscribers, as only Blue subscribers will be able to post long-format tweets, while others will still have to rely on screenshots or threads.

Read Next: Elon Musk’s Twitter Hit By Partial Outage As Follow Function, Tweetdeck Bugs Annoy Users