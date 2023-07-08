AI's Exciting Week: From Surpassing Human Intellect To Improving Posture And More

This week in the world of artificial intelligence (AI) was marked by insightful predictions, innovative applications, and strategic partnerships. From Masayoshi Son’s vision of AI surpassing human intellect to the integration of AI in wearable technology and the financial market, let’s delve into the details.

Masayoshi Son Sees AI Surpassing Human Intellect

Masayoshi Son, the Chief Executive of SoftBank Group SFTBY, envisions a future where artificial intelligence (AI) surpasses human intellect and finds application in every industry. Speaking at an AI symposium organized by the University of Tokyo, Son compared artificial general intelligence to a "crystal ball" capable of providing accurate answers to any question. Read the full article here.

Smart Home Robot Uses ChatGPT for Performance

A recently launched smart home robot called the Enabot EBO X features the power of the latest artificial intelligence (AI), along with a high-resolution 4K camera to enable a host of capabilities. At the heart of the robot creation lies ChatGPT from OpenAI, enabling the robot to engage in natural and intuitive conversations. Read the full article here.

U.S. Stocks at the Verge of AI-Triggered Quantum Leap

Goldman Sachs provided insight into the transformative potential of generative AI on U.S. equities. The potential productivity boom led by generative AI has great promise, but Goldman’s strategists emphasized investors should be wary of the risks associated with such a transformative shift. Read the full article here.

AI Improving Posture and Preventing Injury

Startup German Bionic is at the forefront of blending technology of wearables and AI with a line of exoskeletons. The German Bionic exoskeletons assist workers in factories, warehouses, and other industrial settings where heavy lifting and repetitive tasks can lead to physical strain and injury. Read the full article here.

Web3 Revolution: Cronos Labs & Protocol Labs Unite

In a significant move to drive the adoption of Web3 technologies, blockchain startup accelerator Cronos Labs announced a partnership with Protocol Labs, an open-source research and development laboratory. The partnership marks a significant step for European crypto native organizations and builders to create real-world use cases for crypto. Read the full article here.

Photo By Unsplash