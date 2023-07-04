Masayoshi Son Sees AI Surpassing Human Intelect And Infiltrating Every Industry

Masayoshi Son, the Chief Executive of SoftBank Group SFTBY, envisions a future where artificial intelligence (AI) surpasses human intellect and finds application in every industry, The Wall Street Journal reports.

AI’s Broad Application

Speaking at an AI symposium organized by the University of Tokyo, Son compared artificial general intelligence, a form of AI with human-like reasoning abilities, to a “crystal ball” capable of providing accurate answers to any question. According to the Wall Street Journal, this comes as a bold statement from a company that has been cautious about new investments following significant losses in recent years.

Japan’s AI Development

Son urged Japan not to get distracted by issues such as electricity efficiency in AI development. He believes that the country will be able to harness an unlimited amount of clean and safe energy, and focusing on minor issues like saving electricity could cause Japan to lag behind in the global AI race, the Wall Street Journal noted.

