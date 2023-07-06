Web3 Revolution: Cronos Labs, Protocol Labs Unite To Propel Crypto Startups

In a significant move to drive the adoption of Web3 technologies, blockchain startup accelerator Cronos Labs announced a partnership with Protocol Labs, an open-source research and development laboratory.

In a press release issued on Thursday, the company stated the Cronos Accelerator Program is dedicated to empowering AI and blockchain startups that focus on decentralized finance, Web3 games and social applications. The program offers a selected cohort of startups valuable resources, mentoring and funding to facilitate the development of the next generation of Web3 applications and infrastructure on the Cronos chain.

Protocol Labs, known for projects like IPFS, Filecoin and libp2p, wants to fortify and democratize the web.

As part of the partnership, Protocol Labs will offer workshops, technical support and mentorship to participants in the Cronos Accelerator Program, helping them accelerate the development of their blockchain solutions and bring them to market faster.

Also Read: Circle Considers Issuing A Stablecoin In Japan Following New Legislation

"By joining forces with Protocol Labs, Cronos Labs is reinforcing our commitment to paving the way for the future of Web3," said Charlotte Kapoor, head of Innovation Programs at Cronos Labs. "In leveraging established players in the industry, we hope to actively cultivate an ecosystem of innovative startups that will contribute not only to the Cronos network but to the wider industry's growth and evolution.”

Ruben Amenyogbo, head of Builders at Protocol Labs, echoed Kapoor's sentiments, stating, "This partnership has tremendous potential to provide robust support and empowerment to the current and future cohorts of blockchain startups, fostering the growth of decentralized finance, GameFi, SocialFi and Web3 infrastructure projects. By pushing boundaries and spearheading computing breakthroughs, we aim to shape the future of the web and create a transformative impact."

The partnership marks a significant step for European crypto native organizations and builders to create real-world use cases for crypto.

Read Next: Bitcoin To Potentially Climb To $125,000 By End Of 2024, Predicts Cryptocurrency Services Provider

Join Benzinga's Future of Crypto in New York City on Nov. 14, 2023, to stay updated on trends like AI, regulations, SEC actions & institutional adoption in the crypto space. Secure early bird discounted tickets now!

Photo: Shutterstock