Why KULR Technology Stock Is Exploding Higher Today

KULR Technology Group Inc KULR shares are trading higher by 6.71% to $0.73, though off the session high of $0.87, after SAM.gov showed the company won a NASA contract for "Battery Cell Test Services."

Per SAM.gov, NASA/NSSC has a requirement for Battery Cell Test Services and plans to award a sole-source contract to Kulr Technology.

Per NASA, the contract is intended to perform various tests including data matrix code reading, open circuit voltage measurement, sleeve removal, visual inspection, mass and dimensional measurements, capacity cycling with DC resistance and compile uniformity statistics.

For the unitiated, KULR Technology Group develops and commercializes high-performance thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries and other components.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, KULR has a 52-week high of $2.22 and a 52-week low of $0.55.