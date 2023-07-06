DeSantis, Trump Face New Loyalty Test From Florida GOP In 2024 Primary Battle

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump are facing a new loyalty pledge introduced by the Republican Party of Florida, which could potentially impact their standing in the 2024 GOP primary.

What Happened: The Republican Party of Florida has updated its bylaws to include a new oath, which requires a candidate to pledge not to run as an independent or third-party candidate and to endorse the GOP nominee. This change comes amid an ongoing debate among Republican presidential candidates about whether they would support the nominee, especially if it’s Trump, who remains mired in legal trouble, as reported by Politico.

Both DeSantis and Trump have sidestepped questions about whether they would support the other if they were the nominee. Trump himself has equivocated about supporting the nominee, saying in one radio interview earlier this year it would depend on who it was.

See Also: Trump’s Former Security Adviser Warns Xi Jinping’s Potential Cuba Military Base A ‘Red Flag’ Threat: ‘We Should Not Stand Idly By’

Why It Matters: The introduction of the new loyalty pledge by the Republican Party of Florida adds a new dimension to the ongoing tension between DeSantis and Trump. Both have previously refrained from committing their support to the other for the 2024 presidential race, sparking a reaction from Trump's allies.

Trump has expressed his dismay over DeSantis joining the presidential race, branding the Florida leader as disloyal for running against him. Despite these criticisms, DeSantis remains confident that his lead over Trump will grow in the second half of 2023 as he continues to gain support and recognition within the Republican party.

Read Next: Ron DeSantis Jokes About White House Cocaine Discovery: Biden Administration Has Been ‘Blowing It’

Photo via Shutterstock