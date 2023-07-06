Former President Donald Trump‘s national security adviser, John Bolton, on Wednesday, said the U.S. should not sit “idly” as Xi Jinping mulls a secret deal with Cuba to establish an electronic eavesdropping facility on the island roughly 100 miles from Florida.

What Happened: "China’s potential military training facility in Cuba is a red-flag threat to America," Bolton wrote on Twitter.

"It could camouflage offensive weapons along with many other risks we simply cannot tolerate. It’s a significant escalation in China’s hegemonic aspirations, equal to or graver than the 1960’s Soviet presence. One thing is certain: We should not stand idly by," Bolton added.

Why It Matters: According to media reports, Joe Biden‘s administration has reportedly reached out to Cuban officials in an attempt to prevent the deal from going through, citing concerns about Cuban sovereignty.

Earlier, Trump said if he returned as president, he would give the Chinese President 48 hours to shut down China's spy base in Cuba, and if Beijing refused to accept his demand, his administration would impose new tariffs on Chinese goods.

Meanwhile, Bolton is also considering his bid for the 2024 presidential election as a Republican candidate. He is known to have been instrumental in organizing two meetings between the U.S. and North Korea under Trump’s presidency.

