Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday expressed his dismay over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis joining the presidential race.

What Happened: in the second part of his interview with Fox News’s Bret Baier, Trump said that he finds it “very disloyal” that DeSantis joined the White House race after the ex-president helped him get elected in Florida.

“I got him elected,” Trump said, adding, “And I thought it was very disloyal when he said ‘Yes, I'd run.' I got him past two races.”

“I'm a big loyalist. Some people right here in this room tell me, ‘Sir don't worry about loyalty; it doesn't mean anything in politics.' I said, to me, it does. I got the guy elected.”

“I got the guy elected. He came to see me, let's say, weeping because he was dead. He was getting out of the race. He was looking for jobs already. Probably at law firms or wherever he is going to look. He was totally dead. He ran a horrible campaign…it was like a wipeout. The election was going to be very soon. I said you are dead. If George Washington endorsed, you are not going to win,” Trump told Baier.

During the interview, Trump, currently competing with DeSantis for the GOP presidential nomination, touched upon the COVID response of various Republican governors. It was during this discussion that he also referred to the Florida governor by his nickname, “Rob DeSanctimonious.”

The former president said he decided to “give it a shot” and endorsed DeSantis on Twitter when he was “dead as a doorknob." At the time, Trump called the Florida governor a “brilliant young leader” who “loves our country and is a true leader.”

“It was like a bomb went off,” Trump said, adding, “As soon as I endorsed him, he won the primary. It was over. He won by a landslide.”

