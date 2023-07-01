DeSantis On Whether He Has Been Disloyal To Trump: 'Politicians Have To Earn Support'

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis this week responded to former President Donald Trump’s allegations of disloyalty, stating that politicians have to “earn support” and are not entitled to it.

What Happened: DeSantis’ comments came during an appearance on Fox News, where he addressed Trump’s claims that the Florida governor is betraying him by mounting a presidential campaign of his own, The Independent reports.

DeSantis, who currently trails the former president by a wide margin in most polls of likely GOP primary voters, emphasized that no politician — even a former president such as Trump — is entitled to support from anyone.

"Disloyal to who?" Desantis reportedly said when asked if he “feels” he has been “disloyal” to the former president as alleged. "Politicians have to earn support — they're not entitled to support," he added, according to the Independent, saying he had been “happy” to do a lot for Trump during 2016 and 2020 campaigns.

Why It Matters: This exchange between DeSantis and Trump is significant as it highlights the growing tension between the two prominent Republican figures.

Trump had previously expressed his dismay over DeSantis joining the presidential race, branding the Florida leader as disloyal for running against him, as reported by Benzinga.

Despite these criticisms, DeSantis remains confident that his lead over Trump will grow in the second half of 2023, as he continues to gain support and recognition within the Republican party.

DeSantis’ financial success has also been a topic of discussion this week. A state financial disclosure filed on Friday revealed that the Florida Governor made $1.25 million from a book deal, significantly increasing his net worth to $1.17 million by the end of 2022.

