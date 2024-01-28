How To Use ChatGPT With Your Voice

Loading... Loading...

Despite being a text-only service, ChatGPT has become the fastest-growing consumer application, crossing the 100 million user base mark in just two months after launch. Now, if you are tired of typing every query on ChatGPT, we have a solution for you – you can use ChatGPT with your voice.

It is worth noting that two out of the three ways highlighted in this story do not require you to download anything on your phone or computer – there are built-in tools to help you use your voice to enter commands on ChatGPT.

Without wasting any more time, let's find out how to use ChatGPT with voice:

Using The Keyboard On An iPhone Or Android Smartphone

iPhones and Android smartphones come with a built-in voice typing tool. While voice typing is included in Gboard on Android phones, it has to be enabled manually on iPhones.

Enable voice typing on iPhone

If dictation is not already enabled on your iPhone, follow these steps:

Open Settings and scroll down to the ‘General' section. Tap on ‘Keyboard'. Now enable ‘Dictation'.

The voice typing option is built into Gboard on Android – all you have to do is tap on the microphone icon on Gboard and give the app access to the microphone.

Now, it's time to use your voice to enter commands on ChatGPT.

Visit chat.openai.com. Tap on the text box. Now tap on the microphone icon on your phone and start dictating the command.

Your phone will transcribe the text and write it down on ChatGPT. Once it is done, hit the send button.

Using The Built-In Voice Typing Tool On Windows Or Mac computers

You can also dictate on your Windows or Mac computers.

Follow these steps to enable voice typing on Windows:

Press the ‘Windows' button on your computer. Now, search for ‘Voice access' and open the app. You will be asked to download a voice pack if you set it up for the first time. Once done, you must enable microphone access by following the on-screen instructions.

Follow these steps for Mac computers:

Double press the ‘Fn' button on your Mac. Follow the on-screen instructions and give Dictation access to your microphone.

Now, follow the same steps to enter the commands on ChatGPT – visit the website, start dictating on your Windows or Mac computer, and hit the ‘Send' button once you are done.

Using A Free Google Chrome Extension

You can also use a free Google Chrome extension to use voice on ChatGPT.

Download the Talk-to-ChatGPT extension here. Once the extension is installed, visit chat.openai.com. Now, click on the extension icon to the right of the address bar. Start dictating the command – the extension will transcribe it and enter it in the text box. Hit the ‘Send' button once you are done.

