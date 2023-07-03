This Analyst With 84% Accuracy Rate Sees Around 19% Upside In Amazon.com - Here Are 5 Stock Picks For June From Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts

U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite recording the best first half for since 1983.

Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.

Analyst Firm: Baird

Baird Ratings Accuracy: 86%

86% Latest Rating: Maintained an Outperform rating on Snowflake Inc. SNOW and raised the price target from $180 to $200 on June 28, 2023. Power sees around 14% upside in the company’s stock.

Maintained an Outperform rating on and raised the price target from $180 to $200 on June 28, 2023. Power sees around 14% upside in the company’s stock. Recent News: Snowflake announced a partnership with NVIDIA to aid organizations in creating AI models with own data.

Analyst Firm: Bernstein

Bernstein Ratings Accuracy: 85%

85% Latest Rating: Downgraded Alphabet Inc. GOOGL from Outperform to Market Perform with a price target of $125 on June 27, 2023. This analyst sees over 4% upside in the stock.

Downgraded from Outperform to Market Perform with a price target of $125 on June 27, 2023. This analyst sees over 4% upside in the stock. Recent News: Alphabet’s Google and Meta Platforms have decided to remove links to Canadian news sites — a step that has made significant ripples in the country.

Analyst Firm: Raymond James

Raymond James Ratings Accuracy: 85%

85% Latest Rating: Maintained an Outperform rating on NIKE, Inc. NKE and cut the price target from $135 to $128 on June 30, 2023. This analyst sees around 16% upside in the stock.

Maintained an Outperform rating on and cut the price target from $135 to $128 on June 30, 2023. This analyst sees around 16% upside in the stock. Recent News: Nike reported a fourth-quarter EPS miss.

Analyst Firm: B. Riley Securities

B. Riley Securities Ratings Accuracy: 85%

85% Latest Rating: Maintained a Neutral rating on Transphorm, Inc. TGAN and cut the price target from $5.5 to $4.5 on June 28, 2023. Ellis sees the stock surging over 32%.

Maintained a Neutral rating on and cut the price target from $5.5 to $4.5 on June 28, 2023. Ellis sees the stock surging over 32%. Recent News: Transphorm reported a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss.

Analyst Firm: Roth MKM

Roth MKM Ratings Accuracy: 84%

84% Latest Rating: Maintained a Buy rating on Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and raised the price target from $130 to $155 on June 26, 2023. This analyst sees around 19% surge in the stock.

Maintained a Buy rating on and raised the price target from $130 to $155 on June 26, 2023. This analyst sees around 19% surge in the stock. Recent News: Amazon.Com is poaching several staffers from the Federal Trade Commission as it gears up for an antitrust battle with the regulator.

