Tesla, Nio And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Tesla, Inc. TSLA reported record deliveries numbers for the second quarter. The company’s quarterly deliveries came in at 466,140 units, compared to the company-compiled estimate of 446,823 units and the FactSet-compiled estimate of 445,000 units. Tesla shares gained 1.7% to $261.77 in the after-hours trading session.

reported record deliveries numbers for the second quarter. The company’s quarterly deliveries came in at 466,140 units, compared to the company-compiled estimate of 446,823 units and the FactSet-compiled estimate of 445,000 units. Tesla shares gained 1.7% to $261.77 in the after-hours trading session. Moderna, Inc. MRNA said it has submitted regulatory application to the European Medicines Agency for updated COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna shares gained 0.2% to $121.75 in the after-hours trading session.

said it has submitted regulatory application to the European Medicines Agency for updated COVID-19 vaccine. Moderna shares gained 0.2% to $121.75 in the after-hours trading session. NIO Inc. NIO reported 10,707 deliveries in June, representing a 17.4% slump year-over-year. However, the figures were 74% higher versus the delivery numbers reported for May. For the second quarter, Nio delivered 23,520 vehicles. NIO shares gained 0.4% to $9.73 in after-hours trading.

Check out our premarket coverage here

Li Auto Inc. LI reported 32,575 deliveries in June, representing a 150.1% year-over-year surge. The company’s second-quarter deliveries jumped 201.6% year-over-year to 86,533. Li Auto shares climbed 0.9% to $35.40 in the after-hours trading session.

reported 32,575 deliveries in June, representing a 150.1% year-over-year surge. The company’s second-quarter deliveries jumped 201.6% year-over-year to 86,533. Li Auto shares climbed 0.9% to $35.40 in the after-hours trading session. Tattooed Chef, Inc. TTCF said that it intends to file for voluntary Chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection. Tattooed Chef shares dipped 37.8% to $0.3399 in the after-hours trading session.

Read This Next: These 3 Real Estate Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields Are Recommended By Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts