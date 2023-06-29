Russians Opinion Of Vladimir Putin, Country Remain Unchanged After Wagner Group Coup

With an ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine in the backdrop, a potential coup attempt and talks of a civil war remain the headline event for Russia.

What Happened: The Wagner Group mercenary army led by Yevgeny Prigozhin marched to Moscow in a potential show of force or what was seen by many as a coup attempt.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denounced the actions and called the act treasonous with many expecting a form of retaliation against the group.

Prigozhin has downplayed the actions saying it was not a coup, but rather a protest.

Russian experts are mixed on the impact of the events on Russia and what it could mean for the future of Russia and the control that Putin has over the country.

A new poll from Morning Consult shows the events had little impact on confidence in the future of the country from Russians.

According to the poll, the majority of Russians say the country is headed in the right direction.

Around 80% of those polled said the country is headed in the right direction. The results of the poll have seen the sentiment track between 70% and 80% for most of 2023.

Why It’s Important: While the events by the Wagner Group and retaliation by Putin could have an impact in who is in charge of the country and concerns of a civil war, the residents of Russia appear to be less worried than many would expect.

The situation in Russia will be closely monitored by people around the world.

The sentiment in the poll could change as more Russians learn more about the events — according to the Washington Post, information about the coup had been censored by Russia — and the possible severity moving forward.

