Leaks Suggest OnePlus Fold Will Be Armed To The Teeth With Top-tier Hardware

OnePlus Fold is shaping up to be a powerful foldable smartphone, going by the leaks and rumors so far. While we leaked renders last week, we have details about key hardware specifications and features of OnePlus' first foldable smartphone.

What Happened: OnePlus is gearing up to launch its first foldable smartphone. Going by the leaks, the OnePlus Fold will likely feature top-tier hardware.

See Also: Dead Displays, Peeling Screen Protectors And Pink Line After Two Hours Of Use: Google Pixel Fold Is Off To A Bad Start

Known tipster @OnLeaks is back this week with the key hardware specifications of the OnePlus Fold.

The leak states that the OnePlus Fold will feature a 7.8-inch internal display with LTPO AMOLED technology. LTPO, or low-temperature polycrystalline oxide, is a technology that runs cooler, is more power efficient, and delivers smoother animations even at lower refresh rates than regular AMOLED panels.

The OnePlus Fold will also have a 6.3-inch cover display. Both the displays will support up to 120Hz refresh rate.

In terms of power, the OnePlus Fold borrows from the OnePlus 11, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset at its heart, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB storage. It is said to have a 4,800mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

Lastly, a triple camera setup on the back will take care of imaging duties, featuring a 48MP primary camera, a 48MP ultrawide angle camera, and a 64MP telephoto camera. There will be two selfie cameras – a 20MP camera on the inside and a 32MP camera on the cover display.

While we don't have an official launch date yet, the OnePlus Fold is expected to launch in August.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Satya Nadella Wants To Ditch Console Exclusives, But Sony’s Iron Grip On Them Is Keeping Him Trapped