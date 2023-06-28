Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he persuaded President Vladimir Putin to abandon the idea of assassinating Wagner Group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin after recent his recent coup attempt in Russia.

What Happened: Lukashenko, on Tuesday, in a speech, said, “I said to Putin: ‘Yes, we could take him out, it wouldn’t be a problem if it doesn’t work the first time, then the second.'”

“I told him: ‘Don’t do this,'” Lukashenko said, reported Insider.

According to state-run media agency BelTA, if Putin had proceeded with the assassination plan, it would have eliminated the possibility of any negotiations, Lukashenko said.

This came after Lukashenko said that Prigozhin has sought exile in Belarus as part of a deal struck over the weekend with the Russian president. Lukashenko offered the Wagner troops an "abandoned base" in Belarus, stating that his country could assist them in any way possible.

Over the weekend, mayhem broke out in Russia as a result of former state ally Prigozhin’s plans, which culminated in a short-lived rebellion against the country’s top leadership.

Meanwhile, according to CNN, Lukashenko asked Putin to negotiate a deal with Prigozhin. "I also realized there was a harsh decision taken – to destroy. I suggested Putin not to hurry. Let's talk with Prigozhin, with his commanders," Lukashenko said.

