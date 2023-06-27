Biden Gains Global Confidence Despite Domestic Age Concerns: Poll

A recent survey by the Pew Research Center reveals that a majority of people around the world hold a favorable view of the U.S. and President Joe Biden. The survey, released on Tuesday, found that 59% of global respondents view the U.S. positively, and 54% have confidence in Biden.

What Happened: The survey, which polled over 27,000 people from 23 countries, found that support for the U.S. is strongest in Poland, Israel, South Korea, Nigeria, Japan, and Kenya. Confidence in the U.S. president was lower during the Trump administration, particularly in middle-income nations like Brazil. Biden’s confidence rating in Brazil this year is 44%, a significant improvement from Trump’s 29% in 2019, The Hill reports.

Why It Matters: The global confidence in Biden comes amidst concerns about his age and potential re-election bid for the 2024 presidential votes. Biden has stated that his age doesn’t register with him and respects people taking a hard look at it, as reported by Benzinga. However, Hillary Clinton has admitted that his age is an issue, despite his good record, as noted by Benzinga.

Despite these concerns, Biden’s approval rating has hit an all-time low, lagging behind Trump in a new poll, as reported by Benzinga. The global confidence in Biden, as shown by the Pew Research Center survey, could potentially boost his re-election bid amidst these concerns.

