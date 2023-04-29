Biden Jokes About His Age Amid Report On Declining Work Hours: 'I Wasn't There ... No Matter What The Press Says'

On Friday, President Joe Biden joked about his old age and potentially needing a helmet for the Democratic National Committee reception later that evening, amid reports about his limited work hours.

Biden cracked the joke while presenting the commander-in-chief's trophy to the Air Force Falcons football team at the White House, reports the New York Post.

"About 65 years ago, during the first remarks to the first class of the Air Force Academy, President Eisenhower — I wasn't there … no matter what the press says," Biden said.

After he was presented with a jersey and helmet, Biden joked, "Where I'm going tonight, I may need that helmet."

Ever since the 80-year-old campaigned for and won the presidency, questions about his physical and mental fitness have been raised.

In February, the president's doctor Kevin O' Connor said in a memo that Biden was "fit for duty" and "vigorous."

Still, according to a recent poll from NBC News, most Americans say they do not want Biden to run for re-election, citing his age as a major reason. Around 70 percent of adults said Biden should not run again.

Recent polls also revealed that Biden's age is a matter of overwhelming concern for voters — one his Republican opponent will most likely weaponize in the upcoming elections. Nearly half of those surveyed by NBC News said Biden's age is the reason why he should not run again.

Last week, Biden announced his bid for the 2024 presidential race, asserting that "this is not a time to be complacent."

