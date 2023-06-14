Russian leader Vladimir Putin has publicly admitted that his forces lack the necessary resources, including ammo, drones, aircraft, and communications equipment, to fuel the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine. This admission comes amidst a backdrop of escalating tensions and complex geopolitical dynamics.

What Happened: During a press conference, Putin acknowledged that Russia’s forces were missing many key components for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Business Insider reports.

Despite an increase in production for the main types of weapons, Russia still lacks the necessary quantity of high-precision ammunition, communications equipment, aircraft, and drones.

Putin acknowledged that Russia’s arsenal still falls short, according to Insider. He stated that Russia had seen a 2.7-fold increase in production for the main types of weapons over the year, and 10 times for the most demanded areas. However, this increase has not been sufficient to meet the demands of the war.

This admission marks the second time this week that Putin has publicly commented on Russia’s flagging military capabilities. Earlier, he had stated that Russia’s forces “do not yet have enough modern arms” for the war.

Why It Matters: The admission by Putin about Russia’s military shortcomings is significant, especially considering the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. This war has been a focal point of international attention, with various global leaders expressing their views and concerns. For instance, former President Donald Trump claimed that the war would not have occurred during his presidency, while Nikki Haley, a GOP presidential primary and former U.N. Ambassador, warned of a potential world war if Ukraine loses to Russia.

Furthermore, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko, a staunch supporter of Putin, has been vocal about his views on the conflict. He has criticized the West for unleashing an “economic war” against Russia and Belarus and has stated that Russia missed an opportunity to seize Ukraine in 2014.

On the other side of the spectrum, China’s Ukraine envoy Li Hui has criticized the U.S. for “adding fuel to the fire” and has called for peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow. This stance reflects China’s attempt to portray itself as a neutral party, despite its close partnership with Moscow, as reported by Benzinga.

Putin’s admission of Russia’s military shortcomings could potentially shift the dynamics of the conflict and influence the strategies of the involved parties. It remains to be seen how this development will impact the ongoing war in Ukraine and the broader geopolitical landscape.