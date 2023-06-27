Tesla Gives Model Y Order Page A Refresh — Video Showcases Crossover's Multiple Features

Electric vehicle giant Tesla Inc TSLA has updated its website to show a video instead of a still image on the Model Y order page.

What Happened: The short, 15-second video shows the car covering different terrains including wet mud tracks and snow while accommodating families and children with ease. The video also showcases the car’s ample trunk space and infotainment system.

Tesla first updated the Model S order page with a video. The order pages of Model 3 and Model X, as well as the Cybertruck and the Roadster, continue to display a static image.

In May, it was reported that the Model Y surpassed Toyota’s RAV4 and Corolla to top global sales ranking in the first quarter. As per data from Jato Dynamics, Tesla Model Y sold 267,200 units globally in Q1, compared to the 256,400 Corolla and 214,700 RAV4 units sold during the same period.

Why It Matters: Although Tesla CEO Elon Musk‘s prediction of the Model Y becoming the world's best-selling vehicle by 2022 didn't materialize, it still made a strong impression, ranking as the sixth best-selling vehicle in the U.S. last year.

The Model Y dual motor AWD now starts at $47,740, Long Range at $50,490 and Long Range Performance at $54,490. Further, the vehicles are eligible for a tax credit of $7,500.

