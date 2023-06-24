Tesla Inc. TSLA has updated its website to show a video instead of just a photograph when you visit the Model S order page. For model X/3/Y or even the Cybertruck and the Roadster, the website continues to display a static image.

What Happened: The video, less than 20-seconds long, highlights the sedan’s best features including its spacious trunk, choices of yoke/circular steering wheel, and its front and rear touchscreen, among others.

Earlier this month, Tesla took to Twitter to state that the Model S Plaid with a track pack set a new lap record for a production electric vehicle at Nürburgring motorsport complex. The lap time of 7:25.231 beat the previous record set by Volkswagen AG-owned Porsche's Taycan Turbo S by more than eight seconds.

Why It Matters: Tesla is presently offering additional discounts and freebies on its Model S and Model X vehicles ahead of the second-quarter deliveries update likely due on July 2.

In the first quarter, Tesla produced 19,437 Model S/X vehicles and delivered 10,695 units of the two models. While the Model S now starts at $88,490, Model S Plaid starts at $108,490.

Further, customers who order and take delivery of Model S or X between April 20 and June 30 are eligible for unlimited three years of free supercharging for the vehicle.

