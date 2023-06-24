GOP strategist Dan Judy called the Republican party's move to impeach President Joe Biden "frankly stupid."

What Happened: Judy said, "The party needs to be focused on the problems facing Americans rather than this sideshow," according to The Hill.

Lauren Boebert encountered challenges in her ambitious attempt to impeach Biden, which was subsequently delayed on Thursday. However, the Republican insiders have expressed their concerns as they believe that the damage may have already been inflicted.

Boebert, known for her strong conservative stance, earlier this week caught many of her colleagues off guard when she introduced an impeachment resolution. Her move resulted in disarray within the House Republican conference, and it was concluded through an agreement to refer the resolution to committees for further consideration.

Boebert proposal, which passed with a 219-208 majority, does not impose any binding requirements on the committees to progress. However, the Republican member remains determined that if it becomes evident that the maneuver is merely a tactic for prolongation, she will continue to present her resolution "every day for the rest of my time here in Congress."

The moderate Republicans are expressing concern over what they perceive as an avoidable political blunder that will give Democrats ammunition to attack the GOP as extreme and out of touch.

Meanwhile, Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene launched a scathing attack on Boebert during a House floor session on Wednesday. Greene allegedly referred to her as a "little b**ch” and accused her of plagiarizing articles of impeachment against Biden.

