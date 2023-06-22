Joe Biden on Thursday defended calling his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping a "dictator" just hours after top American officials rushed for damage control due to the president's Tuesday statement.

What Happened: In a blunt statement during a joint conference with India's PM Narendra Modi Biden said, referring to China, that his statements are "just not something I'm going to change very much."

"I expect to be meeting with President Xi sometime in the future, near-term. And I don't think it's had any real consequence," he said.

During a campaign event in California earlier this week, the president took a direct shot at the Chinese leader, labeling him a “dictator” while discussing the spy balloon incident that took place in February.

Biden’s comments drew a strong response from China, with the Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning calling the remarks "extremely absurd" and "irresponsible."

"They're an open political provocation," she said.

Why It Matters: According to a recent report, Biden's comments surprised top American officials, who rushed to save the diplomatic fallout with Beijing just hours after Antony Blinken met the Chinese leader to calm the tense relations between the countries.

The officials also reportedly engaged in private discussions with the Chinese side to clarify that Biden's characterization of Xi does not signify a change in official policy or a new talking point adopted by the administration.

Chinese envoy in Washington also issued a formal protest against Biden's comments. "With the latest irresponsible remarks about China's political system and its top leader, people cannot help but question the sincerity of the US side," the embassy said, adding that it "will resolutely respond."

