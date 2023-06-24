Several tech CEOs and senior officials attended the meeting with President Joe Biden and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Meta Platforms META CEO Mark Zuckerberg, however, were missing.

What Happened: Apple's Tim Cook, Google's Sundar Pichai, Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Sam Altman of OpenAI, NASA astronaut Sunita Williams, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra, and Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani attended the meeting held at Washington on the last day of Modi’s state visit.

Musk and Zuckerberg were planning a potential cage match against each other on social media in the meantime.

Why It Matters: Musk was also not invited to a meeting with CEOs of four U.S. companies spearheading the artificial intelligence innovation held by the Biden administration in early May. Responding to a Twitter user who flagged the same, Musk said, “I will survive.” The meeting then was attended by Sam Altman, Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai, and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei.

Musk, however, lauded the White House's initiatives to make AI safer.

Musk has previously called out Biden for not acknowledging Tesla as the leader in EV manufacturing, and in December 2021, he took a possible dig at the president by suggesting an upper age limit of 70 for people running for political office. However, Musk said that that he voted for Biden in the last election.

