Prince Harry Wanted Candid Conversations With Putin, Trump And Zuckerberg On Childhood Trauma For Spotify Podcast: Report

The high-profile podcast partnership between Spotify Inc. SPOT and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s production company, Archewell Audio, has come to an end, Soundbite reports. The collaboration, announced in 2020, was expected to yield multiple podcasts but only resulted in one season of the show ‘Archetypes’, hosted by Markle, reported Bloomberg.

Behind the Scenes

Insiders reveal that Prince Harry had several podcast ideas, including one about childhood trauma where he would interview controversial figures like Vladimir Putin, Mark Zuckerberg, and Donald Trump. Other concepts included a show on fatherhood and another tackling societal issues like climate change and religion. However, none of these ideas materialized into a podcast.

The Celebrity Podcast Boom and Bust

The failure to produce a podcast despite a three-year production deal reflects the broader trend of celebrity-driven content. The pandemic saw many celebrities signing podcast deals, often without a concrete idea for a show. As life returns to normal, many of these commitments are falling by the wayside, marking the end of the celebrity podcast boom.

Industry Ramifications

The fallout from these failed ventures continues to impact the podcast industry, with cost-cutting measures leading to job losses among regular producers, editors, and engineers. Meanwhile, Spotify plans to launch a more expensive premium tier, ‘Supremium’, later this year, offering high-fidelity audio and expanded audiobook access.