US Intelligence Agencies Divided On 'Wuhan Laboratory' Origins of COID-19: - WSJ

U.S. intelligence agencies have stated in a report that there is no evidence to suggest that the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China conducted genetic engineering on viruses related to the one that caused the Covid-19 pandemic, or that they had such viruses in their stockpiles before the outbreak in 2019, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The report, which is a summary of findings by major U.S. intelligence agencies, acknowledges the division among spy agencies on whether the virus was transmitted to humans through an infected animal or a laboratory accident.

The report reveals that the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Energy Department believe that a “laboratory-related incident” was the most likely cause of the pandemic, while other agencies lean towards natural infection as the origin. The Central Intelligence Agency and another unnamed agency are unable to determine the exact cause.

The issue of Covid-19’s origins has become politically and scientifically contentious, especially concerning the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the lack of identification of animals responsible for the pandemic.

President Biden signed a law in March requiring the declassification of information related to the pandemic’s origins within 90 days, including any connections between the Wuhan lab and the outbreak, the Journal notes.

The declassified 10-page report states that although the Wuhan lab collaborated with China’s People’s Liberation Army on viral research, including coronaviruses, there is no evidence to suggest that they had viruses that could be the progenitor of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19.