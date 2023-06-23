Rivian Shows Off 'Enhanced Trip Planning' A Day After Acquiring Mapping Company Iternio

Electric vehicle company Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN on Thursday said that it now offers ‘enhanced trip planning’ via its latest software update.

What Happened: “Plan a trip on your Rivian mobile app, send the plan to your vehicle and head out, like we did with @BayAreaRivians to drive to the top of Mount Diablo for sunset,” Rivian said on Twitter. The tweet was adjoined by a 55-second video of a Rivian convoy embarking on a trip to the mountain from Chico in California and associated planning.

Rivian’s trip planning is now powered by A Better Routeplanner (ABRP), developed by mapping company Iternio that the EV maker acquired earlier this week.

With the software update, users can set preferred arrival range, when and where to charge, estimate the time taken for charging and more, Rivian said in a statement. Trip planning is now also available on Rivian mobile app version 1.15 or later besides center display. More software updates will follow to improve trip planning including adding multiple stops and more customization for charger selection.

Why It Matters: Providing tips for planning, Rivian said, “If you're heading out to try Camp Mode for an overnight, check for a trip plan that could get you there with ample charge. If your destination is especially remote, like an off-road trailhead, you may want to experiment with different arrival ranges in the app to see how the trip will look before you head out.”

Rivian announced acquiring Iternio earlier this week without disclosing the financial terms of the transaction. Iternio’s ABRP app aids in EV trip planning and has a strong community of EV drivers in North America and Europe.

