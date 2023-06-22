Study Funded By Bill Gates' Foundation Shows Global Diabetes Rates Reportedly Set to Double by 2050

In a startling revelation, a new global study warns of a significant surge in diabetes rates worldwide by 2050 if no action is taken, Reuters reports.

What’s Happening?

The study, led by researchers at the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, found that the current global diabetes population of 529 million could more than double to around 1.3 billion by 2050. The majority of these cases are expected to be type 2 diabetes, a form linked to obesity and largely preventable.

Who’s Most Affected?

While every country will be impacted, the increase in prevalence is not uniform. North Africa and the Middle East are expected to see prevalence rates reach 16.8%, and Latin America and the Caribbean 11.3% by 2050, compared to an estimated global average of 9.8%. The current global prevalence is 6.1%.

Why Is This Important?

“The rapid rate at which diabetes is growing is not only alarming but also challenging for every health system in the world,” said Liane Ong, the author of the paper. The condition is associated with several other cardiovascular conditions, including heart disease and stroke. The rise in diabetes is partly driven by increasing obesity and demographic shifts, with prevalence higher among older adults.

What’s Next?

The research, which received funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is a component of a broader diabetes-focused series published in The Lancet medical journal. The study emphasizes the need for improved mitigation tactics and increased recognition of inequality, considering that a large portion of individuals with diabetes reside in low- and middle-income nations where access to adequate treatment is limited.