Adam Schiff Under Fire As House GOP Passes Censure Resolution Over Old Trump-Russia Probe

The House GOP passed a censure resolution against Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), criticizing him for remarks he made several years ago regarding investigations into Donald Trump‘s connections with Russia.

What Happened: The measure against Schiff, which passed 213-209, formally censures the House lawmaker and directs the House Ethics Committee to investigate his role in Democratic investigations of the former president, reported Politico.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), the sponsor of the resolution, brought in a similar resolution last week. However, about 20 Republicans voiced their objection due to the language that could have potentially imposed a $16 million fine on Schiff or required his resignation from Congress.

The opposition joined most Democrats leading to the censure resolution being withdrawn before it could be brought to a full House vote.

Trump criticized the Republicans who sided with Democrats in opposing the resolution and said that who opposed the censure resolution should be challenged in the primary for the GOP nomination in their next U.S. presidential election.

Why It Matters: Schiff has faced significant criticism from several Republican party members for his prominent role as one of the leaders in the initial impeachment inquiry against Trump.

At the time, Schiff held the position of chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. He also spearheaded the Democratic allegations of collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and Russia.

