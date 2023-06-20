Why Cano Health Shares Are Trading Higher By 14%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Gainers
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. EVLO shares gained 91.5% to $0.2298 in pre-market trading. Evelo Biosciences shares jumped around 45% on Friday after the company won U.S. Patent for prebiotic compositions and methods of use thereof for modulation of the microbiome.
- EBET, Inc. EBET shares surged 57% to $0.3010 in pre-market trading. EBET said Aspire shut down activities in Germany on May 7.
- Biofrontera Inc. BFRI shares rose 47.7% to $0.65 in pre-market trading. Biofrontera recently started a contract manufacturer development of a portable photodynamic therapy lamp for use with Ameluz-PDT.
- Tivic Health Systems, Inc. TIVC shares rose 29.2% to $0.1273 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Friday. Tivic Health recently reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results.
- voxeljet AG VJET gained 14.8% to $2.33 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Friday.
- SunCar Technology Group Inc. SDA shares climbed 13.9% to $25.00 in pre-market trading after gaining around 4% on Friday.
- Oncorus, Inc. ONCR shares gained 13.6% to $0.1497 in pre-market trading after climbing around 70% on Friday.
- Cano Health, Inc. CANO rose 13.6% to $1.42 in pre-market trading as the company announced a change in its executive leadership intended to advance execution of the Company's strategy for stockholder value creation.
- Ideanomics, Inc. IDEX gained 10.2% to $0.0907 in pre-market trading. The company’s board determined to discontinue operations of its Unit Justly Markets LLC.
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. REVB rose 10.6% to $1.14 in pre-market trading after declining 7% on Friday.
Losers
- Surgalign Holdings, Inc. SRGA fell 45.9% to $0.66 in pre-market after gaining over 3% on Friday.
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE fell 37% to $0.2834 in pre-market trading. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric said it would defer the second delivery phase of its limited edition FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance. The company has pinned the delay on the supplier’s timing constraints and the time needed for additional safety testing.
- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. DFLI fell 24% to $2.12 in pre-market trading. Dragonfly Energy Holdings will be awarded a new U.S. patent addressing the streamlined production of conventional Li-ion ion batteries and nonflammable solid-state lithium batteries in the U.S.
- Arcellx, Inc. ACLX fell 22.3% to $27.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported clinical hold for its iMMagine-1 Phase 2 clinical program.
- Beamr Imaging Ltd. BMR shares dropped 14.4% to $2.49 in pre-market trading.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CYCC fell 14.2% to $0.6524 in pre-market trading after adding 13% on Friday.
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. INFI fell 12.8% to $0.2074 in pre-market trading after jumping over 32% on Friday.
- IronNet, Inc. IRNT shares dropped 11.8% to $0.1852 in pre-market trading. IronNet shares jumped 46% on Friday after a JV affiliated with C5 delivered a proposal to which it would provide funding for operation shortfalls, make changes to management composition and and take steps to remove the company from public securities markets
- Missfresh Limited MF shares fell 10.9% to $0.5345 in pre-market trading. Missfresh recently revealed receipt of Nasdaq notification regarding delisting.
- WeWork Inc. WE fell 10.5% to $0.22 in pre-market trading. WeWork stockholders approved amendment to charter to effect reverse stock split of Class A and Class C common stock at a ratio in range of 1-for-10 at Annual General Meeting.
