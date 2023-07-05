Deal Alert: You Can Get Up To $70 Discount On Apple Watch Ultra On Amazon

Apple Inc.'s AAPL Watch Ultra is the latest flagship smartwatch from the company, and it is currently available at a discount of $70 on Amazon.com Inc. AMZN.

What Happened: The Apple Watch Ultra is now available starting at $729 on Amazon, after a discount of $70 over the retail price of $799.



The discount is available only on select styles and colors, so you should check it as soon as you can before the deal expires.

Amazon's sale on the Apple Watch Ultra includes a flat discount of $50 and an additional discount of $20 upon checkout, adding up to total savings of $70. This is currently the lowest price on the smartwatch.

The Apple Watch Ultra is the latest flagship smartwatch from the company, combining the smarts of an Apple Watch with the durability of an adventure smartwatch. It supports multi-band GPS that offers the best location tracking possible, and WR100 water resistance makes it usable for adventure sports like scuba diving, kitesurfing, and more.

Like other Apple Watches, the Ultra comes loaded with features like activity and sleep tracking, electrocardiogram (ECG), blood oxygen monitoring, and heart rate tracking, among other things.

The Apple Watch Ultra is also available through Best Buy Co Inc.'s BBY ‘Upgrade Plus' program, wherein buyers can grab the flagship smartwatch under a three-year financing program with monthly payments starting at $17.32 per month.

