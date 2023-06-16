What's Going On With NIO Stock

by Henry Khederian, Benzinga Editor 
June 16, 2023 3:06 PM | 1 min read

NIO Inc - ADR NIO shares are trading lower by 3.06% to $9.50 Friday morning. The stock is pulling back following Thursday strength. Shares of Chinese stocks gained Thursday after China's central bank cut the borrowing cost of its medium-term policy loans.

Per a report by Reuters, China's central bank, in line with expectations, reduced the borrowing cost of its medium-term policy loans after a 10-month hiatus, as part of Beijing's intensified stimulus efforts to stabilize the uncertain economic recovery.

Reuters says this action follows the recent decrease in two important short-term policy rates, indicating growing concerns among authorities regarding the fragility of the economy despite the relaxation of strict COVID measures.

See Also: Top Wall Street Analyst Sounds Alarm: Major Market Collapse Could Follow AI-Driven Rally

According to data from Benzinga Pro, NIO has a 52-week high of $24.43 and a 52-week low of $7.00.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Newswhy it's moving

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved