OpenAI, Google, and Adobe in Talks with Media Outlets for AI Training Content Subscription Deals

OpenAI, Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google, Microsoft Corp MSFT, and Adobe Inc ADBE discussed with leading media outlets to forge deals over the use of news content to train artificial intelligence technology.

The leading tech companies have met news executives lately to discuss copyright issues around their AI products like text chatbots and image generators, Financial Times cites familiar sources.

Publishers, including News Corp NWSA, Axel Springer, New York Times Co NYT, and The Guardian, have each been discussing with at least one of the tech companies.

The deals could involve a subscription-style fee for media organizations' content to develop the technology powering chatbots like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard.

Media groups voiced concern over the threat to the industry from AI and feared the misuse of their content by OpenAI and Google. A deal would define news organizations' dealings with generative AI companies globally.

Some talks currently involve finding a pricing model for news content used as training data for AI models.

Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Politico-owner Axel Springer, has met leading AI companies Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI.

Google has been leading the negotiations with U.K. news outlets meeting the Guardian and NewsUK, and has partnerships with many media organizations.

Since launching ChatGPT in November, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has met News Corp and The New York Times.

Adobe's CEO Shantanu Narayen said he had met Walt Disney Co DIS, Sky, and the U.K.'s Daily Telegraph.