Virgin Galactic, Squarespace And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. SPCE shares jumped 38.7% to $5.63 in pre-market trading as the company announced the start of commercial spaceline operations. The company said its first commercial spaceflight, "Galactic 01," is set to fly between June 27 and June 30.

Nikola Corporation NKLA shares climbed 24.3% to $1.74 in pre-market trading after gaining around 30% on Thursday. The EV maker also gained last week after shareholders reportedly rejected the company's proposal to issue more stock shares.

iRobot Corporation IRBT shares surged 21.7% to $51.20 in pre-market trading. Amazon's purchase of iRobot has been cleared by UK's Competition and Markets Authority.

Eneti Inc. NETI gained 12.6% to $13.20 in pre-market trading. Cadeler A/S and Eneti Inc entered into a business combination agreement to combine through a stock-for-stock exchange offer.

MorphoSys AG MOR rose 10% to $7.82 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan upgraded MorphoSys from Underweight to Overweight and raised the price target from $3.3 to $10.

Coherent Corp. COHR climbed 9.4% to $56.10 in pre-market trading after gaining around 5% on Thursday.

Canoo Inc. GOEV shares gained 8.8% to $0.72 in pre-market trading after jumping around 18% on Thursday.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. AKYA shares gained 8.3% to $9.04 in pre-market trading after adding 9% on Thursday.

Squarespace, Inc. SQSP shares rose 5.1% to $33.00 in pre-market trading as the company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Alphabet Inc's Google Domains business.

Adobe Inc. ADBE shares gained 3.3% to $507.15 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong earnings forecast.

