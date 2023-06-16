Economist Richard Wolff has reportedly praised Marianne Williamson saying he has immense respect for the democratic presidential candidate.

"I have great respect. I am only saddened that someone with that level of sophistication, that level of understanding, that level of compassion is not taken seriously the way she ought to be. And that people who are in the worst demagogic tradition imaginable riding on whatever they think will get them through the next primary election or whatever it is they’re looking for, those people get the attention," Wolff said on Katie Halper's Youtube channel.

Williamson has been critical of President Joe Biden's policies. The presidential candidate has stated if she is elected, the United States will begin a mass mobilization for a just transition from a dirty economy to a clean economy. She also asserted she will cancel the Willow Project on day one of her administration.

Williamson had also voiced her skepticism on the debt ceiling deal agreed to by Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy calling it ‘a negotiation with economic terrorists.'

Media's Role: Wolff criticized the mainstream media for their choices of coverage and said it is the responsibility of the system to provide enough chances for the people to be heard if they have qualified as candidates.

"If you’re able to qualify as a candidate, then it’s the obligation of the system to give the people a chance to hear what you’re for and what you’re against and whether you are offering something different. If Marianne Williamson had half a chance to do that, I think she’d be a much bigger player in all of this than she is now," Wolff told the channel.

"And the worst I can imagine is that we are going to have a re-run of Biden and Trump…" the economist added.

