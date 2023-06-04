Democratic Presidential Candidate Marianne Williamson Promises To Ax Controversial Alaska Oil Project Approved By Biden

Democratic Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson has asserted that if she is elected, the United States will begin a mass mobilization for a just transition from a dirty economy to a clean economy.

"I will cancel the Willow Project on day one of my administration. I will withdraw permission for the export of liquefied natural gas and I will begin a serious effort to ramp down, not ramp up, fossil fuel extraction. This will be a non-negotiable promise made to our young as well as to future generations of Americans —that in our time we will do everything possible to save the planet from becoming uninhabitable," she said according to a video on her Twitter account.

Also Read: How To Invest In Startups

According to CNN, Houston-based company ConocoPhillips' COP Willow Project is a massive and decades-long oil drilling venture on Alaska's North Slope in the National Petroleum Reserve — owned by the federal government. The project was originally approved by the Trump administration in 2020. The Biden administration has given its green light to the project but there are impending legal challenges, according to the report.

In her speech, Williamson also noted her administration will make sure America will be green. The presidential candidate has highlighted that in her proposed Economic Bill of Rights, number six is the right to a clean environment and a healthy planet.

"I am adamant that we not be a generation looked back on with contempt, cursed for our irreverence and irresponsibility. Rather, we will be a generation of Americans who understood though the hour is late that our responsibility is not to ourselves alone but to our children and to our children's children. With all the power of the presidency in my hands I will make sure that the American 21st century will be green," she said.

Read Next: Saudi Arabia Announces Massive Oil Production Cut, Minister Says ‘Will Do Whatever Is Necessary’ For Price Stability