Democratic Presidential Candidate Marianne Williamson Says Debt Ceiling Deal Was A 'Negotiation With Economic Terrorists'

Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson has criticized the debt ceiling deal between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy saying the agreement had nothing to do with fiscal responsibility and that it harms the most vulnerable.

"The debt ceiling deal was a negotiation with economic terrorists. It protects those who do not need protection — who if anything should be held more accountable — and it inflicts harm on people who are most vulnerable," Williamson said in her tweet.

She also criticized McCarthy — highlighting the Internal Revenue Service's funding provisions. "Also, it had nothing to do with fiscal responsibility. If McCarthy had really been about fiscal responsibility, he would've been open to cutting the military budget as well as letting Biden spend money on IRS agents who would've caught wealthy tax cheaters," the presidential candidate said.

‘Situations like this just keep moving the Overton window further and further away from a "government of the people, by the people, and for the people,"' she added.

Opposition: In latest developments surrounding the borrowing limit agreement, mounting opposition to the deal among Republicans is raising concerns over whether the bill could sail smoothly through Congress before June 5 – the day when the government is expected to run out of options to fund itself.

For instance, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a 2024 Republican presidential candidate, said the deal does not do enough to change the fiscal trajectory. “Our country is careening toward bankruptcy, and after this debt ceiling “deal” it will still be careening toward bankruptcy. The deal green lights $4 trillion in new debt over the next year and a half, locks in inflated levels of spending from COVID, and keeps 98% of the Biden IRS expansion,” he wrote on Twitter.

Going ahead, an important first test is set on Tuesday, when the House Rules Committee takes up the bill, as part of a necessary step before a vote in the full House.

