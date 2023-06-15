CrowdStrike Stock Just Jumped: What's Going On?

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc CRWD shares spiked higher Thursday afternoon after Ritholtz Wealth Mangement's Josh Brown made a bullish call on the stock.

What Happened: Thursday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Brown highlighted the technical setup in shares of CrowdStrike as his final trade on the show.

"I am issuing a golden cross alert on shares of CrowdStrike," Brown said, noting that the 50-day moving average just crossed above the 200-day moving average.

He also told viewers that the stock is 48% below its all-time highs and he pointed out that the fundamentals "arguably have never been better."

What Else: Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz maintained CrowdStrike with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $175 to $180 Thursday morning.

The company also announced that its chief security officer Shawn Henry was elected to CLEAR's board of directors.

CRWD Price Action: CrowdStrike shares were up 3.01% at $158.60 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of CrowdStrike.