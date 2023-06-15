Darker, Stealthier Lucid Air Comes With 35 Exterior Refinements

EV company Lucid Group Inc LCID said on Wednesday that its stealth appearance comes with up to 35 exterior refinements. The stealth appearance is an optional darker exterior design theme offered on Lucid Air Grand Touring and Air Touring.

What Happened: “We did more than black out the badges,” Lucid said on Twitter. “With up to 35 exterior refinements, the LucidAir with Stealth Appearance delivers an entirely new personality.”

Why It Matters: With the stealth theme, many components of the car which will usually have a platinum finish will have a darker “stealth” polished finish.

The parts that frame the glass canopy roof and the lower body trim of the car will have a black gloss or satin graphite finish. One can also have their wheels modified to stealth wheels with satin black wheel inserts. As per Lucid, it is, “Seductively subtle. Charmingly assertive.”

The stealth appearance can be paired with multiple Lucid Air exterior colors including zenith red and stellar white. It is priced at $3000 for air touring with a metal roof and at $6000 for all models with a glass roof.

Lucid announced the first deliveries of Lucid Air with a stealth appearance in April at the Lucid Costa Mesa service center in Southern California.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More: VinFast Unleashes Vehicle Support Blitz: Cash, Vouchers Await If Your Vehicle Hits A Snag