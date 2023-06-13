SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said that the Starship will have its next test in another 6 to 8 weeks.

What Happened: The CEO was responding to a Twitter user who asked him about the next Starship test. The user also shared a 50-second video of Starship’s first launch attempt with multiple tweet screenshots saying that the starship will never fly.

“Elon proving doubters wrong time and time again,” the user wrote.

Why It Matters: Musk has been predicting Starship’s second flight test since its first launch attempt on April 20 when the rocket exploded in less than four minutes after take-off. Musk, however, termed the test a success.

Days after the first launch attempt, Musk said that Starship will be ready to launch again in 1 to 2 months after repairs of damage at the Starbase launch site.

Later, in May, Musk said that the test should be in another 2 months. Major launchpad upgrades will be completed in a month and then another month would be needed for rocket testing on the pad, Musk said.

Musk expects Starship’s next launch to reach orbit. The CEO pegs the chance of the Starship reaching orbit at 80% this year and is confident of it reaching orbit within 12 months.

SpaceX has already applied for a Federal Communications Commission permit to allow it to carry out a second test flight and experimental recovery operation for a period of six months beginning June 15th.

