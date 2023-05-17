Elon Musk‘s SpaceX has applied for a Federal Communications Commission permit for accelerating the development of its Starship.

What Happened: SpaceX has applied for an FCC permit for a second launch test of the Starship from Boca Chica, Texas.

As per SpaceX’s permit application to the federal agency, the company has asked the FCC to allow it to carry out a second test flight and experimental recovery operation for a period of six months beginning June 15th.



Why It Matters: SpaceX conducted the first test launch of Starship in April. The rocket exploded in less than four minutes after take-off, damaging the launch pad at Starbase and raining down dust on the residents of Port Isabel, Texas.

Late last month, Musk said that he expects Starship’s next launch to reach orbit. The CEO pegs the chance of the Starship reaching orbit at 80% this year and is confident of it reaching orbit within 12 months.

Starship’s raptor engine achieved a chamber pressure of 350 bar, equivalent to 269 tons of thrust on Saturday. Acknowledging the high pressure as uncharted territory, Musk expressed surprise at the engine's ability to withstand it. "To be frank, we did not expect the engine to survive a full-duration run at that pressure. It is uncharted territory," Musk said.

