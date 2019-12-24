Key Countries Huawei Products Aren't Allowed In

U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien warned the U.K. allowing China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd into its 5G telecommunications networks would pose a risk to UK’s secret intelligence services, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

Bloomberg reports countries with 40% of the world’s GDP have banned or restricted supply of products by Huawei.

On May 15, the Trump administration added Huawei to a list of companies that U.S. firms can no longer trade with unless they have a license. The "entity list" banned company’s from acquiring technology from U.S. firms without government approval.

In July, Trump surprised markets by promising Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan that he would allow U.S. companies to sell products to Huawei Technologies, reported Reuters.

The U.S. has urged members of the Five Eyes (FVEY), which is an anglophone intelligence alliance comprising of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the U.K. and the U.S., to exclude Huawei from the construction of new telecommunications networks. The U.S. claims the company could provide covert access for Chinese intelligence collection, making secure data vulnerable.

BBC reports Huawei has always denied being controlled by the Chinese government, or that its work poses any risks of espionage and sabotage. Its founder repeated these assertions in a recent interview with the BBC.

Australia is the only member of the Five Eyes alliance with the ban. New Zealand has recently opened up to Huawei and its fifth generation technology.

In 2018, Japan decided to exclude Chinese telecoms equipment giants Huawei but Japanese companies are weighing the risks involved in continuing to work with China's Huawei, but few have proved willing at this point to shun such a large and growing customer, a Nikkei survey shows.

Taiwan has also blocked the sale of certain Huawei smartphone models. The National Communications Commission has stated that the P30, P30 Pro, and the Nova 5T are banned in Taiwan.

