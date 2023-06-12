Google's upcoming Android 14 update will include a new feature to help your Android smartphone's battery last longer. The new feature has been spotted in the Android 14 beta 3 update that is available for testing.

What Happened: Google has tweaked its ‘battery saver' feature in the Android 14 beta 3 updates to reduce power consumption. This update is currently available, starting with the Pixel 4a (5G) to the newly-launched Pixel 7a and other select Android smartphones.

When enabled, the battery-saver feature now dims the wallpaper slightly. As the name suggests, it only dims the wallpaper while your apps and widgets remain unaffected.

Prior to this update, wallpaper dimming was only available via the ‘Extreme Battery Saver' mode. This mode would severely throttle the phone's performance by slowing down the processor and pausing apps and preventing most of them from running in the background.

The dimming effect will be more noticeable the brighter the wallpaper is. Given that most modern smartphones now feature OLED displays, this feature will help conserve battery since the power consumption depends on how many pixels are illuminated and how bright they are.

It is worth noting that smartphones from Samsung and other companies include a wallpaper-dimming feature already, which is automatically enabled while using dark mode.

Other Features: Besides wallpaper dimming, the Android 14 beta 3 update also includes a new charging indicator with a chip animation, in line with the new ‘Material You' design language. Google has also added many new clock styles on the lockscreen, giving it a more fun look.

