Samsung Folds Seoul Into Its Galaxy Unpacked Event: Flip 5 And Fold 5 To Be Stars Of The Show

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd’s SSNLF highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event is set to make waves in Seoul for the first time as the tech giant gears up to unveil its latest foldable innovations.

What Happened: Samsung has announced that its next Galaxy Unpacked event, a highly anticipated showcase for new smartphones and gadgets, will take place in Seoul, South Korea, marking the first time the event will be held in the city, reported The Verge.

TM Roh, Samsung’s president and head of the mobile experience business, said, “The foldable category embodies Samsung’s philosophy of delivering innovation that pushes boundaries to reshape the future of mobile experiences.”

He further stated, “Hosting Unpacked in Seoul holds great significance both as it is a city that has become an emerging epicenter of innovation and culture as well as the foldable category.”

The event, scheduled for late July, is expected to continue the recent trend of focusing on foldable devices. This is a significant departure from the usual August timeframe.

At last year’s event, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 were introduced. This year, the report noted that Samsung may unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5, with potential updates such as a larger outer display for the former and a thinner design while folded with the latter.

Why It’s Important: In May, Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL subsidiary Google launched its inaugural foldable smartphone, Pixel Fold. The device was positioned as the slimmest foldable smartphone available, starting at $1,799.

Pixel Fold showcases dual screens with a high refresh rate of 120Hz, exclusive applications designed for its folding design, and the Tensor G2 chip, delivering enhanced machine learning performance and advanced photo editing features.

