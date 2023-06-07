Tucker Carlson landed in legal troubles as Fox News informed his lawyer on Wednesday that the renowned news anchor violated his contract by releasing his first episode of a new show on Twitter earlier this week.

What Happened: A source with direct knowledge of the situation told NBC News that Fox News general counsel Bernard Gugar, in a letter to Carlson’s lawyers, said the broadcaster was “in breach” of his contract.

Carlson’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, in response, asserted that any legal action taken by his client’s former employer would encroach upon his constitutional First Amendment rights. “Fox defends its very existence on freedom of speech grounds.”

“Now they want to take Tucker Carlson’s right to speak freely away from him because he took to social media to share his thoughts on current events,” Freedman said.

This came after Carlson on Tuesday launched his new show on Twitter with a roughly 10-minute video titled “Ep. 1,” in which he talked about UFOs and Ukraine war conspiracy theories. Carlson speculated about the possibility of Ukraine being responsible for the explosion at the Kakhovka Dam, resulting in recent floods.

Carlson’s claims, lacking evidence, received backlash from users who accused him of unfairly blaming the war-torn nation for an alleged attack on a large dam located in Russian-occupied territory. It also triggered a response from Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk.

In defense of Carlson, angel investor Jason Calacanis took to Twitter and suggested that someone should fact-check the transcript, provide citations, and respond with verified information. “The actual power of Twitter is replying with facts — not being hysterical and tweeting that Tucker is a Russian Asset,” he wrote.

Musk supported Calacanis’ remarks by replying with “exactly,” indicating his agreement with the notion of fair judgment.

Carlson parted ways with Fox in April as the network came to a $787 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over false allegations of election fraud.

