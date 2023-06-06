Former Fox News Anchor Tucker Carlson began his new show on Elon Musk-owned Twitter with the familiar greeting "Hey, It's Tucker Carlson" on Tuesday.

What Happened: Carlson posted the 10-minute show titled "Tucker On Twitter" on the platform. The show covered the busting of a major dam in Southern Ukraine.

Tucker On Twitter, Ep. 1

Carlson commented on the incident noting that a "wall of water" had wiped out entire villages in the region. He also noted that the bursting of the dam endangered the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The erstwhile Fox host said that the damage to the dam hurt Russians more than it did Ukrainians. ‘Any fair person would conclude that the Ukrainians probably blew it up," commented Carlson.

Why It Matters: Notably, Carlson used the first episode to take potshots at both American news media and politicians. He said the U.S. media took no time in blaming Russia's President Vladimir Putin for the incident.

Carlson did not spare U.S. politicians either for supporting Ukraine in the premier episode of his Twitter show. He derided the Republican presidential candidate for supporting the Eastern European country.

Fox and Carlson parted ways in April as the network came to a $787 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over false allegations of election fraud related to the 2020 polls.

The following month, Carlson announced plans for a new Twitter show. At the time he said that the information presented in news stories lacked context, perspective, and proportion. He alleged at the time that people were being manipulated.

Musk has denied that Carlson's Twitter show was the result of any deal with the platform and said at the time that all content creators follow the same rules and get the same rewards.

