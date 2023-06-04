Elon Musk Applauds Tesla Plaid Racing Team As Model S Plaid With Track Pack Sets New Nürburgring Record

Fresh off his China visit, Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk took time off to applaud the Tesla Plaid racing team.

Tesla's Twitter handle tweeted on Saturday that the Model S Plaid with track pack set a new lap record for a production electric vehicle at Nürburgring, which is a motorsport complex located in the German town of Nürburg.

Retweeting it, Musk said, "Congrats Tesla Plaid racing team!"

Tesla also shared a video with the caption "Beat previous record by [more than] 8 seconds."

See Also: Everything You Need To Know About Tesla Stock

The Model S Plaid's lap time of 7:25:231 was over 10 seconds faster than the factory Model S' record time of 7:35:579, Teslarati reported. It was also faster than the 7:33:350 record achieved by Volkswagen AG -owned Porsche's Taycan Turbo S with Performance Kit in August 2022.

The Model S Plaid achieved a top speed of 289 kilometers per hour (179.6 miles per hour) during the lap.

In 2021, Musk said on Joe Rogan’s podcast that Tesla was targeting a low seven-minute mark for its Model S Plaid. The vehicle could go below seven minutes with some improvements, he said.

The Model S Plaid is Tesla's all-electric car with a range of 396 miles, a top speed of 200 mph and 1,020 horsepower. It is capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 1.99 seconds, and carries a price tag of $108,490.

Tesla closed Friday's session 3.11% to $213.97, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Tesla Soars 10% Amid Musk’s China Visit, Lucid Slumps On Stock Sale, Ford-Uber’s Win-Win Partnership And More: Biggest EV Stories Of The Week

Photo: NVIDIA Corporation via flickr