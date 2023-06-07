Salesforce's Musical Chairs: CEO Marc Benioff Shuffles Top Executives Amid Slow Growth

Salesforce, Inc CRM CEO Marc Benioff rearranged the top management shortly after it reported its slowest quarterly revenue growth since 2010.

The company appointed Miguel Milano as the chief revenue officer and Ariel Kelman as the chief marketing officer, Reuters reports.

After nearly a decade at Salesforce, Milano will make a return from his recent position at the software company Celonis.

Kelman has previously served as CMO at Amazon.Com, Inc's AMZN Amazon Web Services, and Oracle Corp ORCL.

Kendall Collins, who became Benioff's chief of staff, had worked as CMO at Okta, Inc OKTA and Cisco Systems, Inc's CSCO AppDynamics.

Salesforce COO Brian Millham would assume new duties of marketing, employee success, and business technology, which positions him as a top contender as Benioff's successor.

Salesforce is amid mounting pressure from activist investors, including ValueAct, Inclusive Capital, and Starboard Value, who has advocated for operational improvements, cost-control initiatives, and enhanced efficiencies.

Price Action: CRM shares are trading higher by 0.07% at $213.00 on the last check Wednesday.