Trump's Niece Has This Advice For His GOP Presidential Rivals: 'Amazes Me They Haven't Done That Yet'

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, in a recent interview, gave a valuable tip for the 2024 Republican presidential hopefuls to take on her uncle.

“Donald [Trump] is an opportunist and he has shown he will do whatever it takes to get what he wants,” Mary Trump said in an interview with MSNBC on Sunday. The former president hates humiliation, she said.

His opponents in the Republican presidential primary race can take a page out of his own playbook and "go for a jugular," Mary Trump, a psychologist by profession said.

“It amazes me that they’ve not done that yet,” Mary Trump said. She guessed that they might be restrained by their fear of his stranglehold on the base. “If they were serious people, they would understand that they have a huge opportunity to take Donald [Trump] out without having to contradict him,” she added.

“Just call him what he is. He's a loser. He loses constantly, he has never legitimately won anything in his life,” Mary Trump said. “He’s a thin-skinned baby who has nothing to offer but white grievance.”

“If I were one of these candidates I would simply show up to a debate with a bowl of mashed potatoes,” the psychologist and the host of the “Mary Trump Show” said.

Explaining the rationale for the strange suggestion, she noted that when Donald Trump was a brat, in order to shut him up, her father used to put a bowl of mashed potatoes and dumped it on the former president's head.

“He [Donald Trump] hates that story. He has never been able to laugh himself in a healthy way….So it is really not difficult to get under that extraordinarily thin skin,” Mary Trump said.

