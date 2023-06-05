Google Bard Catching Up With Bing AI? Chat History, Customizable Responses Could Roll Out Soon

Google Bard, the conversational AI platform by Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL, plans to catch up with rivals like Microsoft Corp’s MSFT Bing AI by potentially introducing features such as chat history and customizable responses.

What Happened: App researcher Jane Manchun Wong took to Twitter and revealed exciting developments in Google Bard that the tech giant is actively working on.

This includes notable features such as the introduction of the chat history, the ability to refine responses with varying styles, the option to add files through direct upload of Google Drive, as well as text-to-speech functionality for responses.

It is pertinent to note that Wong has previously shared updates about chatGPT-parent, and OpenAI’s plans to introduce a “Beta features” page for Plus users, and the information was 100% accurate.

Why It’s Important: Last month, Microsoft empowered Bing and Edge browser users with several features, including multimedia search capabilities, the ability to retain chat history during web browsing, seamless conversation sharing and export options, and the convenience of “actions” for assistance.

At the same time, Bing AI, previously restricted to limited preview, became accessible to all users.

As of now, according to analysts, Bing AI has significant advantages over Google Bard.

