Microsoft Corporation MSFT has launched the new Bing version, powered by the same OpenAI technology behind chatGPT. While anyone can try out a few sample queries available on Bing as of now, if users want to test drive the new version, they’ll have to join the waiting list.

What Happened: OpenAI’s chatGPT — that has taken the internet by storm — was released in November for testing. This AI-powered chatbot was powerful enough for Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL to reportedly declare “code red” and launch its own AI chatbot ‘Bard.’

Naturally, curiosity regarding Microsoft’s AI-powered Bing version is peaking at the moment.

Here’s a complete step-by-step guide on how to join the waiting list to use Microsoft’s revamped Bing:

Step I: Go to bing.com/new and click on the ‘Join the waitlist’ button. Then, sign in by using a Microsoft account or create a new account. After going through all the prompts, the page would say, “Great! You’re on the waitlist.”

Step II: Once users have signed up for the waitlist, an icon will appear saying, “Access the new Bing faster.” After clicking on it, users will see two options — “Set Microsoft defaults on your PC” and “Scan the QR code to install the Microsoft Bing App.”

An example is shown below:

It is unclear how long users will have to wait to access the new Bing version. Users will receive an email once they have been granted access.

